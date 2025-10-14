Yeo Jin Goo Announces Military Enlistment Through Heartfelt Handwritten Letter

Yeo Jin Goo has penned a sincere handwritten letter announcing his upcoming military enlistment.

During his recent 20th debut anniversary Asia fan meeting tour “Blank Space,” Yeo Jin Goo personally handed out letters to fans at each stop, sharing the heartfelt news.

Below is the full text of Yeo Jin Goo’s handwritten letter:

To my dear fans,

Hello, this is Yeo Jin Goo!!!

As I write this letter, my heart is filled with gratitude, excitement, and a touch of sadness.

The time has come for me to step away from your side for a little while and embark on a new experience.

Being able to look into your eyes and share laughter together during my last Asia tour before enlistment has become an incredibly precious memory for me!!

Looking back, from the very beginning of my journey as an actor until now, it has always been you, the fans, who have watched over and supported me without change.

Because of your warm love and encouragement, I’ve been able to keep moving forward—comforted, inspired, and full of passion.

I truly believe that it’s each and every one of your hearts that has brought me to where I am today.

Words cannot fully express how deeply thankful I am.

While we’re apart for a little while, I promise to return as a stronger and more mature person!

I’ll take care of myself both physically and mentally and come back with deeper, more powerful acting.

Please stay healthy, eat well, and live happily during this time!!!

Oh, and please don’t be too sad!!

You still have 30 dramas, variety shows, and 20 films to remember Yeo Jin Goo by!!!

Whenever you miss me, please rewatch them while waiting for me (you will wait, right..?)—I’d be so grateful!

Until the day we meet again, I’ll come back as an even better version of myself.