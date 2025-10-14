Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, And More Bare Their Thoughts In Posters For Upcoming Drama “Moon River”

The upcoming drama “Moon River” has unveiled character posters featuring its main leads!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and merchant Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), a woman who has lost her memory. When their souls are mysteriously switched, the two are forced to live each other’s lives.

Lee Shin Young plays Yi Woon, the cousin of Crown Prince Yi Kang. Yi Woon was once the crown prince but was deposed after an incident. Having no desire to reclaim power, he accepts reality and lives a calm, carefree life.

Jin Goo portrays Kim Han Cheol, the Left State Councilor and the most powerful man in the royal court. Known as the “Left State Councilor above the King,” Kim Han Cheol wields absolute authority, fearing neither opposition nor consequence.

Hong Su Zu plays Kim Woo Hee, the only daughter of Kim Han Cheol and the most beautiful woman in Joseon.

The newly released character posters offer a glimpse into the inner worlds of the five main characters.

In the first poster, Crown Prince Yi Kang is captured with an intense gaze as he firmly declares, “Then I will show you—that I am the exception.”

In the next poster, Park Dal Yi stands under the moonlight with a solemn expression. Her line, “Since I saved your life, your life is now my responsibility,” stirs curiosity about who she might be referring to.

Another poster captures Prince Yi Woon against a misty background, with the line, “Don’t pull the trigger—I’ll always be holding your hands tightly.”

In another poster, Kim Woo Hee, standing under the pouring rain, declares, “If I ever fire this gun at someone, it’ll be to protect them,” revealing her strong and resolute nature.

Kim Han Cheol exudes charisma against a backdrop of blazing flames that symbolize his burning thirst for power. His line, “Now, do you understand? The laws that govern this palace,” powerfully conveys his dominance as the absolute authority controlling the royal court.

A special poster of Yi Kang and Park Dal Yi depicts the contrasting worlds of the two. Prince Yi Kang is shown standing before a grand palace with a solemn expression, while Park Dal Yi sits among wildflowers at dawn with a bright smile on her face. A red thread symbolizing fate flows between them, heightening anticipation for their fateful encounter.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

