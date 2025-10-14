ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Agency Issues Fan Etiquette Rules For Safety And Privacy

“BOYS II PLANET” group ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s agency has issued a set of fan etiquette guidelines.

On October 14, ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s agency released a comprehensive fan etiquette guide detailing numerous inappropriate behaviors that must cease immediately to ensure the safety and privacy of the artists and to foster a healthy fan culture.

Read the full statement below:

This is the ALPHA DRIVE ONE management team.

We would like to provide information regarding ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s fan etiquette.

This notice is intended to ensure the safety of both ALPHA DRIVE ONE and fans and to promote a healthy fan culture. We kindly ask for your active cooperation.

Please note that the contents of this notice are subject to change, so we ask fans to check regularly for updates.

1. Prohibition of visiting private scheduled activities or personal spaces and buying or selling personal information

• Please refrain from visiting or waiting near private scheduled activities other than those officially announced on the Plus Chat community or the artists’ personal spaces (dorm, agency headquarters, hair salon, practice room, etc.)

• Please do not follow, approach, or attempt to speak to the artists during their movements, nor hand them letters or gifts directly. This includes waiting at nearby convenience stores, cafes, or parking lots near the agency or neighboring buildings.

• Do not leave or send letters or gifts to the artists’ personal spaces (such as their dorm or family residence).

• The buying or selling (or attempting to buy/sell) of the artists’ personal information—including the resident registration number, phone number, home address, or flight details such as airline and seat number—is strictly prohibited.

• Please refrain from taking photos, videos, audio recordings, or live streaming in places where filming is not permitted.

Areas where filming is prohibited include: inside airports, reality show filming sites, inside broadcasting stations, live broadcast locations, commercial filming locations, agency headquarters, and parking lots as well as any other space where filming is not allowed.

2. Precautions when attending artists’ arrival/departure from scheduled activities

• For everyone’s safety, please refrain from approaching the artists’ vehicle recklessly, stepping onto the road, or attempting to throw or insert letters/gifts through car windows or doors.

• Blocking the artists’ from getting in to the vehicle, preventing the vehicle’s movement, or following it can lead to serious accidents. Please avoid such behavior for your own safety.

• Do not attempt to film or rush toward the artists as they are getting into the vehicle.

• In particular, please avoid visiting parking lots or areas where vehicles are moving, as reckless filming or attempts to communicate can endanger both artists and fans as well as other pedestrians.

• Please cooperate with the instructions of on-site staff (including managers) and security teams at all official schedules and events.

3. Notes on artists’ airport use

• The airport is a public space used by everyone. Please refrain from excessive physical contact, unilateral attempts at conversation, or indiscriminate filming that may disturb other passengers or obstruct the artists’ movement.

• Congested airport situations may cause safety issues. To ensure the safety of both artists and fans, please follow airport etiquette and maintain a safe distance.

• Filming is prohibited in most airport areas by law. Please refrain from filming (including at immigration checkpoints, on airplanes, in security areas, lounges, duty-free shops, ticket counters, baggage claim areas, etc.) or attempting to deliver gifts inside the airport.

4. Prohibition of interfering with artist-related work

• Do not visit or attempt to enter the workplaces of staff members in charge of the artists.

• Do not obstruct the work of artist managers, security teams, or related personnel, nor refuse to comply with their requests.

• Unauthorized entry into non-public filming sites or impersonating on-site staff is strictly prohibited.

• Verbal abuse, including insults directed toward artist staff, security teams, or related personnel, is prohibited.

5. Prohibition of contacting artists’ family members or acquaintances

• Please refrain from obtaining or using the personal information or social media accounts of artists’ family members (including relatives) or acquaintances to contact or visit them.

6. Fan letter delivery guidelines

• Delivering fan letters to artists or on-site staff (including managers) at event locations or during arrivals/departures is prohibited. Any letters delivered without going through the official procedure cannot be accepted.

• For details on how to send fan letters, please refer to the following announcement:

Please note that violations of the fan etiquette outlined above may result in restrictions on future fan club activities without prior notice.

We sincerely ask for your understanding and cooperation to ensure the safety of both ALPHA DRIVE ONE and fans and to foster a respectful and healthy fan culture.

Thank you.