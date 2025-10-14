Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, And Dasom Confirmed For Webtoon-Based Drama “Positively Yours”

Channel A’s upcoming drama “Positively Yours” has confirmed its main cast lineup: Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, and Dasom!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage.

Choi Jin Hyuk takes on the role of Kang Doo Joon, a second-generation chaebol who seems to have it all. After the death of his older brother, Kang Doo Joon lives solely for his remaining family and the company, vowing never to marry in this lifetime—until a one-night escapade with Jang Hee Won turns his life upside down.

Oh Yeon Seo plays Jang Hee Won, a career woman who scores 100 points at work but zero in love. Having grown up scarred by her parents’ divorce and her mother’s harsh words, she has sworn off marriage and chosen to live as a content single woman—until an unexpected twist changes everything.

Hong Jong Hyun portrays Cha Min Wook, Jang Hee Won’s longtime male friend of 20 years. With his warm personality and puppy-like charm, he’s everyone’s ideal type. But when it comes to his best friend Jang Hee Won, he finds himself torn between love and friendship.

Dasom transforms into Hwang Mi Ran, Jang Hee Won’s drinking buddy and dependable, sister-like friend. Outspoken and honest about her feelings, Hwang Mi Ran finds herself drawn to Min Wook—causing cracks to form in the trio’s long-standing friendship.

“Positively Yours” is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Oh Yeon Seo in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers”:

Watch Now

And watch Choi Jin Hyuk in “Numbers” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)