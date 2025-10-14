Jeon Yeo Been And Jin Young’s Fight To Save The Kindergarten Brings Them Closer In “Ms. Incognito”

Jeon Yeo Been and Jin Young will be putting everything on the line to protect their kindergarten in “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

In the upcoming episode, Kim Yeong Ran and Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young) team up to stop Kang Sung Tae (Yoon Dae Yeol), who plans to demolish the village’s only kindergarten.

Now a sudden lottery winner, Kang Sung Tae has grown greedy, setting his sights on replacing the kindergarten with a luxury retirement complex. His plan sparks fierce opposition from the townspeople, including Jeon Dong Min, since without the kindergarten, the children of Muchang Village would have to travel far to attend school.

Ignoring the villagers’ protests, Kang Sung Tae begins to pressure not only Jeon Dong Min but also Kim Yeong Ran and Lee Mi Seon (Seo Jae Hee), the kindergarten director.

Newly released stills show Kang Sung Tae threatening and endangering them when he showed up with an excavator. Even Lee Mi Seon—who usually maintains a calm demeanor—appears visibly shaken, hinting at the seriousness of the situation.

Having witnessed Kang Sung Tae’s cruelty firsthand, Kim Yeong Ran and Jeon Dong Min can no longer stand by. Driven by instinct, they throw themselves into action to confront him head-on. For Jeon Dong Min, whose son attends the kindergarten, and Kim Yeong Ran—who must continue living as the kindergarten teacher Bu Se Mi—the stakes couldn’t be higher.

This crisis also brings an emotional shift: as Kim Yeong Ran and Jeon Dong Min fight side by side, their clashing thoughts and values begin to align. With both of them united under the shared goal of saving the kindergarten, anticipation builds to see whether the duo can overcome Kang Sung Tae’s bulldozing greed and claim victory in this battle for their village.

The next episode of “Ms. Incognito” airs on October 14 at 10 p.m. KST!

