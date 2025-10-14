CLOSE YOUR EYES’ Kenshin To Temporarily Halt Activities Due To Health

CLOSE YOUR EYES’ Kenshin will be temporarily suspending his activities after being diagnosed with shingles.

On October 14, the group’s agency UNCORE released the following official statement:

Hello, this is UNCORE. First, we would like to sincerely thank all the CLOSERs who always support CLOSE YOUR EYES.

We would like to inform you about member Kenshin’s health condition and future schedule. Recently, Kenshin visited the hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with shingles. For a speedy recovery, he will be hospitalized to receive treatment and take sufficient rest before returning to activities once his health is fully restored. As a result, this week’s scheduled activities will proceed with six members, excluding Kenshin.

We kindly ask for fans’ understanding, and we will do our best to support Kenshin’s speedy recovery. Thank you.

CLOSE YOUR EYES is a group formed through the JTBC audition program “PROJECT 7.” They made their official debut in April with their first mini album “ETERNALT,” followed by their second mini album “Snowy Summer” in July.

Wishing Kenshin a speedy and full recovery!

Watch “PROJECT 7” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)