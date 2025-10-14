TWICE's 'THIS IS FOR' Climbs Back Up Billboard 200 + Becomes 1st K-Pop Group Album Of 2025 To Chart For 13 Weeks

Three months after its release, TWICE’s latest album is climbing back up the Billboard 200!

On October 14 local time, Billboard revealed that TWICE’s full-length album “THIS IS FOR” had jumped 40 ranks to No. 140 in its 13th consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

Not only is “THIS IS FOR” TWICE’s first album to spend 13 weeks on the Billboard 200, but it is also the first album released by a K-pop group in 2025 to chart for 13 weeks.

Additionally, “THIS IS FOR” rose to No. 24 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 32 on the Top Album Sales chart this week.

Congratulations to TWICE!