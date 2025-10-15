Hwang Woo Seul Hye, Han Hye Jin, 2PM’s Wooyoung, And TXT’s Soobin Confirmed To Host New Dating Reality Show

Hwang Woo Seul Hye, Han Hye Jin, 2PM’s Wooyoung, and TXT’s Soobin are set to host the new reality dating show “To Me, Noona Is a Woman” (literal translation)!

“To Me, Noona Is a Woman” is an age-gap romance reality show that tells the love stories of women who haven’t found romance because of their busy careers and younger men who believe age is just a number in love.

Han Hye Jin is expected to display her seasoned relationship insight, spotting even the most subtle romantic connections.

Hwang Woo Seul Hye, who makes her hosting debut through the show, will add warmth and energy by understanding and empathizing with the older women’s perspectives.

Wooyoung is expected to showcase his analytical side as a dating program enthusiast. Soobin added to the excitement, saying, “I don’t know much about dating, but since I have a sister who is 10 years older, I understand how older women feel.”

“To Me, Noona Is a Woman” is set to premiere on October 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

