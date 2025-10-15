Park Seo Joon Expresses The Fatigue Of Everyday Work Life In New Drama “Waiting For Kyeongdo”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Waiting for Kyeongdo” has unveiled new stills of Park Seo Joon in character!

“Waiting for Kyeongdo” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Kyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Kyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it. As their lives intertwine once more, romance and humor unfold in unexpected ways.

Park Seo Joon plays Lee Kyeong Do, the deputy manager of the entertainment department at Dongwoon Daily. One still shows Lee Kyeong Do heading home after work. His slightly loosened tie highlights the character’s mature charm, and his eyes, fixed on the phone in his hand as he checks the latest issues even after hours, reflect the weariness of daily life.

In another still, Lee Kyeong Do sits alone in a restaurant, holding a bottle of soju and looking disheveled. Unlike his usually emotionless demeanor, he appears conflicted and bitter, stirring curiosity about what might have happened to him.

The stills hint at an unexpected twist that disrupts Lee Kyeong Do’s life, capturing his shifting emotions on his way home. Attention centers on what could have shaken the composure of a man who has weathered countless ups and downs.

“Waiting for Kyeongdo” is set to premiere in the second half of 2025.

