Watch: Jang Ki Yong Is Taken Aback After Discovering Ahn Eun Jin He Falls For Is Married In “Dynamite Kiss” Teaser

Upcoming SBS drama “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Dynamite Kiss” tells the story of a single woman who disguises herself as a mother to secure a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

The teaser opens with Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin) struggling to make ends meet through multiple part-time jobs amid a difficult job market. As the caption “Ragged Cinderella” suggests, she has neither money nor a boyfriend. Eventually, her boyfriend cruelly breaks up with her, saying, “You look like wilted boiled spinach,” and, “What man would want to date boiled spinach?”

Then, like a “prince on a white horse,” Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong) appears before her. He completely transforms Go Da Rim from head to toe and confidently approaches her, saying, “Let’s go on a date,” and, “I want to be with you again tomorrow—very, very privately.” The pair exudes the charm of a classic Cinderella and prince love story.

But a twist soon follows. Go Da Rim, now working under a false identity as a mother, finds herself face to face with team leader Gong Ji Hyuk. As the caption “A risky romance between a married woman and her team leader” suggests, the two begin to bicker. However, their arguments are filled with affection. Gong Ji Hyuk angrily asks, “How could you kiss me when you have a husband and a kid?” to which Go Da Rim cheekily replies, “Are you acting like this because you can’t forget the kiss we shared?”

The teaser ends with Gong Ji Hyuk shouting, “Get lost!” and Go Da Rim replying, “I can’t!”

“Dynamite Kiss” is set to premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

