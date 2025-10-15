Lee Je Hoon Stands Fearless Amid Blinding Headlights In “Taxi Driver 3” Poster

Season 3 of SBS’s “Taxi Driver” has unveiled an intriguing new poster featuring Lee Je Hoon!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

In the poster, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) stands in front of dazzling car headlights, showing a powerful presence even through his silhouette. He looks ready to take down villains at any moment, radiating a determined aura. The image announces the return of the absolute enforcer of justice.

Surrounded by the headlights of countless cars, the taxi hides in the shadows like a predator quietly watching its prey. The number “3,” wrapped around Kim Do Gi in the shape of a tire skid mark, builds anticipation for the car-chase action that has become the series’ trademark.

“Taxi Driver 3” is set to premiere on November 21. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, binge-watch the first season of “Taxi Driver”:

Watch Now

And all of “Taxi Driver 2” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)