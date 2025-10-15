Kang Tae Oh Shares Insights Into Portraying A Soul-Swapped Character In Upcoming Drama “Moon River”

Kang Tae Oh has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and merchant Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), a woman who has lost her memory. When their souls are mysteriously switched, the two are forced to live each other’s lives.

Kang Tae Oh will portray Yi Kang, a self-centered crown prince who faces an unexpected event that swaps his body and soul, revealing a range of different sides. Kang Tae Oh said, “In this project, you’ll be able to see both of my contrasting sides at once.”

In particular, the character of Yi Kang was described as “someone who may seem cold and blunt on the outside but who harbors a dark side shaped by the wounds of a major past incident.” Kang Tae Oh emphasized, “These traits made Yi Kang feel like a more mature character, and they allowed me to feel both compassion and affection for him.”

To convey the character’s maturity, Kang Tae Oh shared, “I tried to show the changes in Yi Kang’s emotions with some contrast while controlling how much is revealed outwardly so that Yi Kang wouldn’t seem overly frivolous.”

Regarding his portrayal of the counterpart Park Dal Yi, whose soul enters into his character’s body, Kang Tae Oh recalled, “During filming, I closely observed Kim Se Jeong’s portrayal of Park Dal Yi. I tried to adopt her external traits including her habits, expressions, and way of speaking.”

Kang Tae Oh remarked, “It will be exciting to see Yi Kang’s and Dal Yi’s souls swap and how Dal Yi’s soul is expressed in Yi Kang’s body and Yi Kang’s soul in Dal Yi’s body,” highlighting this as a key point of interest.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Kang Tae Oh in “Doom at Your Service”:

Watch Now

Source (1)