Nam Ji Hyun And Moon Sang Min’s New Drama Confirms Premiere Date

KBS’s upcoming drama “Dear Bandit” (tentative title) has unveiled its premiere date along with new glimpses of Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min’s characters!

“Dear Bandit” tells the story of a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Nam Ji Hyun plays Hong Eun Jo, a woman nicknamed “Hong Gil Dong.” Born to a noble father and a slave mother, Hong Eun Jo helps the poor and the sick but accidentally becomes a righteous thief who robs the rich to help the needy. While living in hiding due to countless rumors, her life takes an unexpected turn when her soul is suddenly switched with that of the prince who was chasing her.

Moon Sang Min plays Prince Yi Yeol, who seeks to capture Hong Eun Jo. Blessed with striking looks, tall stature, and natural grace, Yi Yeol is a prince who enjoys wandering around the capital looking for amusement. He particularly enjoys detective work, frequently visiting the police bureau to help solve various cases—until one day, he crosses paths with a suspicious woman, leading him into an entirely new world.

The newly released stills depict Hong Eun Jo and Prince Yi Yeol, both captured with sparkling gazes as they stand under a shower of falling flower petals.

“Dear Bandit” will premiere on January 3, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Moon Sang Min in “Cinderella at 2AM” on Viki:

Watch Now

Check out Nam Ji Hyun in “Good Partner” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)