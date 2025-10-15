Hahm Eun Jung And Oh Hyun Kyung Confirmed To Lead New Revenge Daily Drama

Hahm Eun Jung and Oh Hyun Kyung have been confirmed as the leads of MBC’s upcoming daily drama “The First Man” (literal title)!

“The First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge, and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Hahm Eun Jung will take on her most daring transformation yet, playing dual roles for the first time in her career. She will portray twin sisters Oh Jang Mi and Ma Seo Rin, two characters with starkly different personalities and lives.

Oh Jang Mi, the older twin, is a mature and warmhearted woman with a strong sense of justice who can’t stand to see wrongdoing. She’s also resilient and full of life, working tirelessly toward her dream of opening her own restaurant thanks to her exceptional cooking talent. Cheerful and hardworking, she juggles multiple part-time jobs to make her dream a reality.

In contrast, her younger twin Ma Seo Rin is the only granddaughter of the chairman of Dream Group—a spoiled troublemaker who fears nothing and no one. Aimless and reckless, she lives purely for the thrill, trampling over anyone who dares to challenge her.

Meanwhile, Oh Hyun Kyung will take on the role of Chae Hwa Young, the embodiment of ambition and malice. A former top star with dazzling elegance and poise, Chae Hwa Young hides a ruthless determination beneath her graceful exterior. Burning with the ambition to take control of Dream Group, she’s a woman who will dive into hell itself to achieve her goals.

“The First Man” is slated to air as the follow-up to “The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun.”

