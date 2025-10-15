Lim Ji Yeon Tramples Lee Jung Jae In Poster For Upcoming Drama “Nice To Not Meet You”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Nice To Not Meet You” has unveiled a new poster!

“Nice To Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Im Hyun Joon (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jung Shin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Lee Jung Jae takes on the role of Im Hyun Joon, a famous actor who dreams of becoming a romantic lead but has been pigeonholed into playing the same detective archetype over and over again. His claim to fame came through the hit “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” series, which cemented his place as a household name.

Lim Ji Yeon transforms into Wi Jung Shin, a journalist once hailed as a political desk ace and the youngest-ever recipient of a prestigious press award. After being ousted due to a massive corruption scandal, she suddenly finds herself reassigned to the entertainment desk, where her bumpy adjustment promises plenty of humor.

The newly revealed poster highlights the bickering chemistry between Im Hyun Joon and Wi Jung Shin. In the poster, Im Hyun Joon is sitting on the floor with a bewildered facial expression as reporter Wi Jung Shin—obsessed with exclusives—steps on his shoulder. The poster’s caption that reads, “Looks like I messed with the wrong lunatic,” stirs curiosity about the extraordinary bond the two will form amid the already dramatic world of showbiz.

The production team stated, “The bickering chemistry between Im Hyun Joon and Wi Jung Shin will bring plenty of laughter. Please look forward to how their twisted love-hate relationship will evolve.”

“Nice To Not Meet You” premieres on November 3 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

