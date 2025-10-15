Eugene And Ji Hyun Woo Engage In Cold War Of Words In “First Lady”

MBN’s “First Lady” has shared a glimpse of an intense confrontation between Eugene and Ji Hyun Woo!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Cha Soo Yeon planned to strike back in her divorce battle by exposing the affair of Lee Hwa Jin (Han Su A), only to be stunned upon discovering that Lee Hwa Jin is pregnant. Meanwhile, Hyun Min Chul was left in shock after realizing that the person who had secretly blocked his top campaign pledge—the “Do Tae Hoon Special Act”—was none other than his wife, Cha Soo Yeon.

The newly released stills hint at a confrontation between Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul that feels like the calm before a storm. In the stills, Cha Soo Yeon and Hyun Min Chul sit across from each other in a chilling silence. With cold, unyielding eyes, Soo Yeon hurls sharp words at her husband, while Min Chul buries his face in his hands in shock and despair. As both unleash their bitter truths in a battle that could seal their fates, all eyes are on how this decisive showdown will unfold.

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 15 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)