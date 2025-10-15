Ong Seong Wu Joins Park Eun Bin And Yang Se Jong In Talks For Drama Remake Of 'Spellbound'

Ong Seong Wu is in talks to star in a new drama remake of “Spellbound”!

On October 14, JTBC reported that Ong Seong Wu will join the cast of the “Spellbound” remake, which is currently being prepared for broadcast next year.

In response to the report, a representative from Ong Seong Wu’s agency Fantagio shared, “He has received an offer to appear in ‘Spellbound’ and is positively reviewing it.”

The drama is a remake of the 2011 film of the same name starring Son Ye Jin and Lee Min Ki, and tells the story of a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who team up in a chaotic partnership.

Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong are in talks to play the leading roles of Cheon Yeo Ri, an heiress haunted by vengeful spirits that keep her up at night, and Ma Kang Wook, a fiery prosecutor.

Ong Seong Wu has reportedly been offered the role of Kang Min Hwan, the heir to one of Korea’s top hotel and resort groups. As the CEO of Raymond Hotel in Jeju Island, he is described as intelligent, charismatic, and eloquent—a man with both charm and sharp wit. His character is expected to play a key role in the story’s unfolding as he becomes entangled with Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong’s characters.

