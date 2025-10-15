ATEEZ's San Announced As New Global Ambassador For Dolce&Gabbana

ATEEZ’s San has officially been named the new global ambassador for Dolce&Gabbana!

On October 15, the Italian luxury fashion house announced the news via its official social media, stating, “Dolce&Gabbana is pleased to announce that San, the South Korean singer and dancer from ATEEZ, has joined as the latest Global Ambassador.”

In the same post, San expressed his excitement, “I am proud and excited to embark on this journey with Dolce&Gabbana, and I look forward to creating meaningful moments together.”

Congratulations to San!

