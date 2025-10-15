Han Su A Makes Desperate Plea As Eugene Looks On Coldly In “First Lady”

Han Su A is making a desperate plea to Eugene in tonight’s episode of “First Lady”!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Cha Soo Yeon was left reeling after discovering that Lee Hwa Jin (Han Su A) was pregnant. Adding to the tension, Soo Yeon confronted Yang Hoon (Lee Si Kang), the chairman of H Group who had been sheltering Hwa Jin, and asked suspiciously, “Pregnant? Is it really his child?”—casting doubt on whether the baby belonged to her husband, Hyun Min Chul.

In the newly released stills, Lee Hwa Jin kneels before Cha Soo Yeon in a desperate plea. Dressed in a hospital gown, Hwa Jin begs for mercy on her knees, while Soo Yeon stares down at her with a cold, unyielding gaze. The scene’s emotional intensity peaks as Hwa Jin looks up with tearful eyes, imploring Soo Yeon to listen, while Soo Yeon’s icy composure exudes an aura of power and control. The stark contrast between Soo Yeon’s chilling restraint and Hwa Jin’s raw desperation hints at an emotional storm about to unfold—raising questions about the truth behind their tense exchange.

The production team teased, “A key point to watch in Episode 7 will be how Cha Soo Yeon uses Lee Hwa Jin’s pregnancy as her hidden card.”

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 15 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)