Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun Confirmed To Star In New Rom-Com Drama

Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun are set to star in SBS’s new drama “Brave New World” (literal title)!

“Brave New World” is a romantic comedy centered on the fiery, love-hate relationship between Shin Seo Ri, a wicked woman from the Joseon Dynasty, and Cha Se Gye, a ruthless modern-day chaebol.

Lim Ji Yeon takes on a dual role, playing unknown actress Shin Seo Ri who is possessed by the spirit of Kang Dan Shim, one of Joseon’s most notorious villainesses. Kang Dan Shim, executed by poison, awakens in 2026 as Shin Seo Ri.

Heo Nam Jun will play Cha Se Gye, the sole successor of the Cha Il Group and a notorious chaebol bully. Cha Se Gye crosses paths with Shin Seo Ri, a woman dressed in traditional shamanic attire who seems to be cosplaying as a Joseon-era figure.

“Brave New World” is slated to premiere in 2026.

