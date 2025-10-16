BLACKPINK Reported To Make December Comeback + YG Briefly Comments

BLACKPINK may be making a comeback later this year!

On October 16, a media outlet reported that BLACKPINK is preparing to release a new album in December.

According to the report, BLACKPINK has been working on the album while on tour, and the release is now expected to be in mid-December after being pushed back from the original October or November timeline.

In response to the report, YG Entertainment briefly commented, “Nothing has been decided regarding the group’s comeback.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently on their “DEADLINE” world tour. The group has completed shows in North America and Europe and will continue their tour throughout cities in Asia.

