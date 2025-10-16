Ahn Eun Jin Pretends To Be Married For A Job In New Drama “Dynamite Kiss”

Upcoming SBS drama “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills of Ahn Eun Jin in character!

“Dynamite Kiss” tells the story of a single woman who disguises herself as a mother to secure a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

Ahn Eun Jin plays Go Da Rim, a woman who pretends to be married to get a job on the Mother Task Force team, a baby products company, while pursuing a full-time position. Focused only on work, she unexpectedly becomes entangled in unfamiliar emotions after reuniting with Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), the man with whom she once shared an explosive kiss.

In the stills, Go Da Rim is seen smiling at someone and showing a heart-fluttering facial expression while being with Gong Ji Hyuk. From her playful grin to her startled eyes, she captures the character’s charm by conveying a variety of emotions with just her face.

The production team remarked, “Go Da Rim is a bright, resilient ‘sunshine heroine’ who stays positive in any situation. Her character reflects Ahn Eun Jin’s real personality, which brings happiness to those around her. The lovely Ahn Eun Jin perfectly brought Go Da Rim to life with her natural charm.”

“Dynamite Kiss” is set to premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

