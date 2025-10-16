Watch: Kim You Jung Does Not Hesitate To Use Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, Hwang In Youp, And More To Get What She Wants In 'Dear X' Teaser

Upcoming TVING drama “Dear X” has unveiled a chilling new poster and teaser!

On October 16, the main poster and main trailer were released, revealing the true nature of Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), who hides a demonic side behind an angelic mask.

First, the main poster leaves a strong impression with Baek Ah Jin staring straight ahead, expressionless. Particularly striking are the blood-red threads crossing in an X in front of her face along with the caption, “If life began in hell, wouldn’t it be better to become a monster yourself?”—a phrase that lures her down the path of corruption.

The main trailer begins with an interview that exposes the true face of popular actress Baek Ah Jin. In contrast to a testimony that remembers Baek Ah Jin as a smart, kind, pretty girl—literally “perfection itself”—an ominous voice-over declares, “People who watched her up close tell a very different story,” flipping the mood. In particular, a woman recalling their school days says, “Baek Ah Jin is truly vicious,” her voice tangled with unknowable anger and fear, which piques curiosity.

Baek Ah Jin would change masks whenever necessary and would have no qualms about using others, with the trailer showing men such as Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae), Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon), Heo In Kang (Hwang In Youp), and Choi Jung Ho (Kim Ji Hun) involved in her life. A single remark from Yoon Joon Seo, who remembers her vividly—“Back then, I thought it was for Ah Jin’s sake”—conveys the complex, subtle emotions he harbors toward her.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Dear X” will premiere on November 6. Stay tuned!

