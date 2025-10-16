Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, And Lee Min Ho Confirmed For New Crime Thriller Film

Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, and Lee Min Ho are set to star in a new film!

On October 16, the film’s production company confirmed that “Assassin(s)” (literal title) had finalized its casting with Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, and Lee Min Ho, and had begun filming in August.

“Assassin(s)” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the August 15 shooting incident that shocked South Korea.

Yoo Hae Jin plays a sharp, determined senior inspector at the Jungbu Police Station who witnesses the incident firsthand.

Park Hae Il takes on the role of an editor at a newspaper’s social affairs department who, despite facing danger and pressure, digs into the lingering questions surrounding the investigation.

Joining them is Lee Min Ho, who plays an ambitious rookie journalist in the same department who also witnesses the incident.

Stay tuned for more updates!

