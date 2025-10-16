WHIB Announces Inhong’s Departure From The Group

Inhong will officially be leaving WHIB.

On October 16, WHIB’s agency C‑JeS Studio announced Inhong’s departure from the group with the following statement:

Hello. This is C‑JeS Studio.

First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the AnD for always supporting WHIB, and we regretfully share some unfortunate news.

Recently, WHIB member Inhong has expressed his intention to leave the group. After in‑depth discussions with Inhong and all WHIB members, we have decided to respect his wishes and allow him to depart from the team.

Moving forward, WHIB will continue activities as a 7‑member group.

We deeply apologize for delivering such sudden news to all the AnD who have been waiting for WHIB’s comeback.

We kindly ask for your warm encouragement and unwavering support not only for the remaining WHIB members, but also for Inhong as he embarks on new challenges.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

C‑JeS Studio