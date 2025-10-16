Watch: Kang Tae Oh Vows To Avenge His Loved Ones Against Jin Goo In “Moon River” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has dropped a gripping new teaser!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and merchant Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), a woman who has lost her memory. When their souls are mysteriously switched, the two are forced to live each other’s lives.

The teaser highlights the escalating conflict between Crown Prince Yi Kang and Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo), the Left State Councilor and the most powerful man in the royal court.

It opens with Yi Kang’s cutting remark, “The crown princess will end up being the Left State Councilor’s daughter anyway, won’t she?”—a sharp jab that exposes Kim Han Cheol’s grip over the palace and his relentless ambition to manipulate the royal family for his own gain.

Yi Kang’s simmering rage toward Kim Han Cheol stems from his belief that the councilor played a role not only in the dethronement of his beloved consort but also in the death of his mother. In response, Kim Han Cheol delivers a chilling warning: “If you harbor hidden intentions, remember—there’s no guarantee that the Gaesanyeon incident won’t happen again.”

The tension escalates further as Kim Han Cheol throws a menacing remark at Park Dal Yi, saying, “That woman resembles the consort far too much. She irritates me.” His words hint at a looming danger for Dal Yi and raise the stakes of Yi Kang’s vengeance.

With his fury now ignited, Yi Kang resolves to confront Kim Han Cheol head-on, refusing to back down. Meanwhile, Kim Han Cheol mobilizes every resource to tighten his grip on power. What dark history binds these two men—and how will their fierce confrontation reach its breaking point?

Watch the full teaser below!

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

