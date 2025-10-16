Lim Ji Yeon Is An Ace Reporter Who Loses Her Position Due To A Corruption Scandal In “Nice To Not Meet You”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Nice To Not Meet You” has unveiled new stills featuring Lim Ji Yeon!

“Nice To Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Im Hyun Joon (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jung Shin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Lim Ji Yeon transforms into Wi Jung Shin, a journalist once hailed as a political desk ace and the youngest-ever recipient of a prestigious press award. After being ousted due to a massive corruption scandal, she suddenly finds herself reassigned to the entertainment desk, where her bumpy adjustment promises plenty of humor.

In the newly released photos, Wi Jung Shin displays the passion and intensity befitting the ace of the political desk, but after being transferred to the entertainment department, she appears bewildered—hinting at a turbulent survival story ahead. Once a top political reporter, she becomes entangled in a major corruption scandal that costs her position and leads to an ill-fated connection with top star Im Hyun Joon.

Lim Ji Yeon shared, “After doing several heavy and serious projects recently, I was looking for something that could be a refreshing change. That’s when I came across ‘Nice To Not Meet You.’ I thought, ‘If not now, when will I ever get to play a character going through such chaotic growth?’ and I felt confident I could pull it off.”

Talking about her character, Lim Ji Yeon remarked, “Jung Shin is someone who charges forward fearlessly to uphold her beliefs and achieve her goals. That unique quality of hers clashes with society and gets worn down, and through that, she grows both as a reporter and as a person. I focused on portraying her process of transformation.”

“Nice To Not Meet You” premieres on November 3 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

