Koo Kyo Hwan Steps Down From “Inside Men” Drama Adaptation; Lee Sung Min And Ju Ji Hoon In Talks To Join

The upcoming drama adaptation of “Inside Men” is seeing significant changes as it undergoes a major cast reshuffle.

Originally announced last year, the drama is a remake of the hit 2015 film “Inside Men,” Korea’s highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. While Song Kang Ho was previously confirmed to lead the cast as Lee Kang Hee, a character originally played by Baek Yoon Shik, back in July, Song Kang Ho ultimately stepped down due to scheduling conflicts as the drama changed its filming schedule.

On October 16, OSEN reported that Lee Sung Min has been offered the role of Lee Kang Hee and is currently reviewing the offer positively. Although he was initially in talks for a different character, Lee Sung Min was later approached for the lead role following Song Kang Ho’s departure.

OSEN also revealed that Koo Kyo Hwan, who had been in talks to star as Ahn Sang Goo—a role originally played by Lee Byung Hun in the movie—has declined the offer.

Adding to the shake-up, MyDaily reported that director Mo Wan Il, who was initially set to helm the series, has recently stepped down, and the production team is currently searching for a new director.

A representative from Hive Media Corp, the production company behind “Inside Men,” confirmed, “Lee Sung Min is considering the role of Lee Kang Hee, while director Mo Wan Il and Koo Kyo Hwan have both departed from the project.”

Following Koo Kyo Hwan’s departure, Ju Ji Hoon has been newly offered the role of Ahn Sang Goo. His agency stated, “He has received the offer and is currently reviewing it.”

