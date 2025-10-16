Choi Woo Shik Attends A Team Dinner With His Fake Wife Jung So Min In “Would You Marry Me”

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

In the last broadcast, Kim Woo Joo reunited with Yoo Mary as a business partner and accepted her proposal to act as her fake husband. The two then began a pretend newlywed life that must remain a secret from everyone.

The newly released stills depict Woo Joo and Yoo Mary at a team dinner with members of the Myungsoondang marketing team. The two secretly exchange glances and communicate with their eyes without anyone noticing. In one image, Woo Joo is captured frozen in shock, leaving viewers curious about what could have happened during the dinner.

After the dinner, a comical tug-of-war breaks out between Woo Joo and his teammates over Mary. Woo Joo, who had a memorable first encounter with a drunken Mary, becomes flustered upon seeing her drunk again. In the photos below, a nervous Woo Joo is seen gently pulling Mary closer. Meanwhile, with her flushed cheeks and messy hair revealing her drunken state, Mary looks bewildered as her arms are pulled from both sides—creating a hilariously chaotic scene.

The production team commented, “Please look forward to the perfect bickering chemistry between Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min as they work together to protect their secret of pretending to be a married couple.”

The next episode of “Would You Marry Me” will air on October 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

