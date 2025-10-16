Watch: Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Lee Jung Ha, And More Unite As Neighborhood Defenders In “Heroes Next Door”

Yoon Kye Sang’s new series has officially set its premiere date!

On October 16, Coupang Play and Genie TV’s original series “Heroes Next Door” has confirmed its release for November 17, along with the reveal of its teaser poster and trailer.

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of a group of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

The newly released trailer introduces five everyday heroes hiding in plain sight within their ordinary lives.

Yoon Kye Sang stars as Choi Kang, a former special operations soldier now working as an ordinary insurance investigator, known around town as “the guy who never served in the military.” Jin Sun Kyu takes on the role of Kwak Byung Nam, a former counterterrorism agent who now runs a hardware store and stationery shop, as well as serving as the head of the local youth association.

Joining them are Kim Ji Hyun as Jung Nam Yeon, the owner of Mammoth Mart; Go Kyu Pil as Lee Yong Hee, a martial arts instructor who runs the Yong Mu Special Martial Arts Center; and Lee Jung Ha as Park Jung Hwan, a brilliant engineering student. Each of them lives an ordinary life, but when danger strikes their neighborhood, they bring back their old instincts and team up as the “special forces of the neighborhood.”

The poster showcases the powerful presence of all five characters in one striking image. Set against the backdrop of a neighborhood in chaos, they stand tall in everyday outfits—from business suits and mart uniforms to security vests and grocery bags with green onions in hand—radiating an effortless coolness that captures the show’s sharp, action-packed, and humorous spirit.

“Heroes Next Door” will premiere on November 17 at 10 p.m. KST on Coupang Play and Genie TV, and will also air simultaneously on ENA.

