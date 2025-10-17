Cho Jun Young Dishes On His Upcoming Drama 'Spirit Fingers'

Cho Jun Young has shared his thoughts on his upcoming TVING drama “Spirit Fingers.”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance drama that follows young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors. Cho Jun Young plays the self-loving and exuberant “Red Finger” Nam Ki Jung.

Cho Jun Young revealed that as a fan of the original webtoon, he was excited to hear that it was being adapted into a drama. He shared, “When I first received the script, I was impressed by how distinct and vivid each character’s color was. The story beautifully captured the chemistry, healing, and growth of the characters. I really wanted to be part of it.”

He also expressed a strong affection for his character Ki Jung, saying, “He’s a harmless yet deeply charming character, so I really wanted to play him.”

Describing his character Nam Ki Jung, the free-spirited “mood-maker” of the “Spirit Fingers” group, Cho Jun Young remarked, “If I had to sum him up in one word, it would be ‘my way.’ He doesn’t let others’ opinions sway him and always acts according to his own thoughts. But when there’s something he must do or a line he must not cross, he stands firm.” He added, “Within his unpredictable and carefree personality, he’s honest and grounded.”

Cho Jun Young also shared behind-the-scenes stories about filming with the other cast members. He recalled, “Every time we filmed a scene where all the colors gathered together, it was always fun and refreshing. We immersed ourselves in our characters, exchanged ideas, and threw out spontaneous ad-libs that made our chemistry perfect.”

He added, “The atmosphere on set was so bright and cheerful that there were many times when it genuinely felt like we were real friends. We gained energy from one another and created moments that felt truly youthful.”

Cho Jun Young encouraged fans of the original webtoon to look forward to the adaptation, saying, “We managed to capture the long webtoon’s complete story arc—its beginning, middle, and end—within a 12-episode drama that’s both heartwarming and fun.”

He continued, “From the makeup to the characters’ personalities, backstories, and iconic scenes, we tried to recreate many elements from the original. I think fans will enjoy comparing it to the webtoon.”

Reflecting on the deeper meaning of the series, he added, “‘Spirit Fingers’ isn’t just a youth romance drama—it’s a story for everyone who is searching for self-esteem and their own unique color.”

Cho Jun Young concluded, “I believe there will be many scenes viewers can relate to. I hope that while watching the drama, they’ll laugh a lot, feel healed, and perhaps discover their own colors along the way.”

“Spirit Fingers” premieres on October 29 and will be available to watch on Viki.

Check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Source (1)