T-ara’s Hahm Eun Jung Announces Marriage To “Omniscient Reader” Director Kim Byung Woo

T-ara’s Hahm Eun Jung is tying the knot this November!

On October 16, her agency MASK STUDIO officially announced that Hahm Eun Jung will be getting married in November in a private ceremony attended only by family members and close friends.

Although the agency initially stated that her fiancé is a non-celebrity, reports later revealed that he is film director Kim Byung Woo, known for “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” and Netflix’s upcoming film “The Great Flood.”

In response to the reports, MASK STUDIO confirmed the news, saying, “It is true that she is marrying director Kim Byung Woo. They will be getting married on November 30.”

Below is the full statement released by MASK STUDIO:

Hello, this is MASK STUDIO, the agency of actress Hahm Eun Jung. We sincerely thank everyone who has always sent warm love and support to Hahm Eun Jung. Hahm Eun Jung has promised to start a new chapter in her life this November with someone special. Her fiancé is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately in a quiet and warm setting, attended only by family and close friends. As she embarks on this new beginning, Hahm Eun Jung will continue to greet everyone through her work with even greater depth and maturity.

We ask for your continued love and support for her future.

Congratulations to Hahm Eun Jung and Kim Byung Woo!

Watch Hahm Eun Jung in “Queen’s House” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)