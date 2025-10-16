Song Joong Ki And Chun Woo Hee Relish Heartwarming Everyday Moments Ahead Of “My Youth” Finale

Ahead of its finale tomorrow, “My Youth” has unveiled new stills!

“My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, a crisis struck the couple when Sunwoo Hae fell into a coma. The episode ended with the heartbreaking scene of Sung Je Yeon breaking down in tears over his sudden condition.

The newly released photos, however, portray the two sharing peaceful, ordinary moments together. The stills show Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon holding hands tightly as if unwilling to part even for a moment. Sung Je Yeon’s bright smile at Sunwoo Hae’s playful teasing radiates warmth, while her gaze is filled with affection as she watches him pout with childlike charm. Viewers are left wondering—will the two be able to return to their simple yet precious daily life together?

Meanwhile, Sung Je Yeon’s loneliness as she stands alone in Sunwoo Hae’s flower shop hints at a change in their relationship. Her wistful eyes, gazing into the distance as if missing his presence, convey a deep sense of longing. Another still shows her tearfully reacting to an unexpected letter, raising further anticipation for the finale.

After 15 years apart, Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon finally found their way back to each other. Will their long-awaited love story conclude with a happy ending?

The final episode of “My Youth” airs on October 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)