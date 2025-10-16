Lee Min Young’s Anger Boils Over As She Confronts Ji Hyun Woo Over Betrayal In “First Lady”

Lee Min Young’s fury is reaching its peak following the breakdown of her partnership with Ji Hyun Woo in today’s episode of “First Lady”!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Cha Soo Yeon set the stage for an all-out storm when she used Lee Hwa Jin’s (Han Su A) pregnancy to expose her husband Hyun Min Chul’s alleged affair. Meanwhile, Shin Hae Rin (Lee Min Young) grew increasingly tense after learning from Im Hyun Kyo (Joo Suk Tae)—whom Cha Soo Yeon had cast aside—that Hyun Min Chul had refused to push through a special law proposal, leaving her feeling deeply betrayed.

In the newly released stills, Shin Hae Rin storms into the presidential transition office to confront Hyun Min Chul. During their tense private meeting, Shin Hae Rin’s simmering anger reaches its peak as she lashes out at Hyun Min Chul over the special law, leaving him momentarily stunned by her fury.

Moments later, Shin Hae Rin storms out of his office and sweeps everything off his desk in a fit of rage, sending papers and objects crashing to the floor. Unable to contain her emotions, she then drops a bombshell remark that threatens to shatter their relationship beyond repair, raising questions about what lies ahead for the once-united political partners.

The production team commented, “This episode captures the tension that comes from the fracture and collapse of what was once a solid political partnership between Ji Hyun Woo and Lee Min Young. Please stay tuned to Episode 8 to see how the shaken trust and power struggle between them unfold.”

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 16 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

