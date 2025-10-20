4 Tense Situations From Episodes 5-6 Of 'Ms. Incognito' 

If you have high blood pressure, then you probably should skip these couple of episodes because the tension is on the rise in “Ms. Incognito”! Previously, we saw Kim Yeong Ran (Jeon Yeo Been) becoming Bu Se Mi and easily settling herself in the leisurely town of Muchang until she could return to accomplish her revenge against her enemies. But what seemed like the beginning of a quiet drive along the countryside is suddenly becoming a crazy obstacle race, and now our heroine will have to use all her wits and skills to overcome every new hurdle that comes her way. As we are reaching the first half of this K-drama, here are all the moments that kept viewers on the edge of their seats last week.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 5-6 ahead!

1. Baek Hye Ji meddling with Bu Se Mi’s plans

Whether you love or hate her, Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young) isn’t someone who can be easily ignored. Her arrival in Muchang is an unwelcome surprise and a new constant source of stress for our heroine. This character’s ambivalent personality creates, at times, a funny distraction, but most of all a spiking tension. And even though Se Mi’s plans start to shake the moment her “old friend” steps into her house, she chooses to keep Hye Ji around to make sure she won’t reveal her secret to everybody in the village. Even if keeping her close doesn’t exactly guarantee she can control her.

The worst part is we still don’t know what her true intentions are, and her unpredictable presence makes you constantly wonder if Se Mi should or shouldn’t be on guard around her. Hye Ji is clearly interested in Se Mi and the inheritance, but her involvement seems to be more than just for monetary profit. In that sense, Hye Ji is equally dangerous as the other villains. She isn’t necessarily greedy or evil, but perhaps she is the type of character who would love to set the world on fire and be in the front row to watch it. That alone makes her someone to beware of, as she most likely will continue giving Bu Se Mi several headaches in the future.

2. Ga Sun Young and Ga Sun Woo feuding

Behind every spoiled, disastrous younger brother, there’s bound to be a domineering and overbearing older sister. Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoo Joo) might have a long list of people whom she would like to crush like insects, but at some point, her younger brother, Ga Sun Woo (Lee Chang Min), gets to the top of her list. Especially after Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo) sets in motion a plan in the pure “divide and conquer” style, putting Sun Woo in the spotlight in an attempt to tarnish both his public image and the siblings’ relationship.

Although this plan seems to work to a certain extent, Sun Young isn’t an easy target, and the scale weighs in her favor once again. Even when Sun Woo continues messing up things for her with his erratic behavior, she turns the tables time and time again, countermeasuring every move from Lee Don. In the end, she even gets a perfect excuse to get her brother out of the picture, position herself as the future head of the company, and even gets a lead to find Yeong Ran. It is too early to guess the outcome of this game, but at the moment, Ga Sun Young appears to be on the winning side.

3. Jeon Dong Min discovering Bu Se Mi’s identity

By this point, the title “Ms. Incognito” doesn’t make much sense since, whether it is by chance or mistake, in every episode, another person finds out Bu Se Mi’s true identity. Though it is almost unbelievable that Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young) can figure out who she is with only a few clues, it’s still exciting watching the moment he reveals it. Their confrontation doesn’t come off as a mere exposure of her identity, but also as a turning point for their relationship. Even when they still can’t fully trust each other, there’s a sort of alliance that creates a special kind of tension between them.

It isn’t exactly a romantic tension, but the chemistry is so overflowing that even with their aloof and nonchalant personalities, you can see how they are growing closer and more comfortable with each other, especially given Dong Min’s insistence on keeping Se Mi in Muchang. Furthermore, this show has proven to be anything but simple. It wouldn’t be such a big surprise if a seemingly unimportant single father from a small village turned out to be a key piece in the carefully crafted plan to take down the Ga siblings.

4. Bu Se Mi escaping from Ga Sun Woo

The moment the tension definitely peaks is when Ga Sun Woo finally gets a hold of Bu Se Mi after getting some hints from her mother, who betrays her yet again. Following a frantic car chase, she has no other choice but to face the man and fight him straight on. Luckily, she has Dong Min by her side. To say they are an explosive couple would be an understatement. Their action scenes are not only cool but also very complementary, full of energy, and not overly done.

Once they can escape, Bu Se Mi meets a dead end. Her plans are all but ruined, and her location has been exposed, so she has no other choice but to run away from Muchang. However, Dong Min has other plans. As previously mentioned, he has no intention of letting her go, and he will go as far as to risk his own life to protect her. With such a statement, who could refuse him? Certainly, Bu Se Mi can’t, and either way she won’t have any other option but to put her faith in him, because this week will bring much more action and danger for this “Ms. Incognito”!

