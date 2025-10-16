BIGHIT MUSIC To Take Legal Action Against Plagiarism Of TXT's Beomgyu's Solo Song

BIGHIT MUSIC has announced its plans to take legal action against a case of alleged plagiarism.

Recently, a foreign artist was accused of plagiarizing TXT’s Beomgyu’s solo song “Take My Half” after releasing a similar-sounding song called “Take my hand.”

On October 16, BIGHIT MUSIC officially responded with a statement announcing that it had “determined that there is a clear similarity” between the two songs and would therefore be pursuing legal action against the artist who allegedly plagiarized Beomgyu’s song.

You can listen to both Beomgyu’s original song and the song accused of plagiarizing it below:

Meanwhile, BIGHIT MUSIC’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC.



First and foremost, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who continue to show love and support for TOMORROW X TOGETHER.



We have conducted an internal review regarding the recent plagiarism allegations concerning Beomgyu’s track ‘Take My Half.’ After careful examination, we have determined that there is a clear similarity and are currently in discussion with our legal representatives to pursue appropriate legal action.



An artist’s creative work is a unique asset that deserves full respect, and we will take all necessary measures to protect the artist’s legitimate rights.



We sincerely apologize for causing concern to our fans. We will continue to do our utmost to safeguard our artists’ rights and to foster a fair and healthy creative environment.



Thank you.

