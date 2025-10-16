'First Lady' Ratings Hold Steady Ahead Of Final 2 Weeks

Viewership ratings for MBN’s “First Lady” have remained stable ahead of the drama’s final act!

According to Nielsen Korea, on October 16, “First Lady” maintained its average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent from the night before ahead of the final two weeks of its run.

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

