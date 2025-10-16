Bae Jin Young And i-dle's Miyeon's Travel Date Variety Show Put On Hold After Fan Backlash

Bae Jin Young and i-dle’s Miyeon’s new travel date variety show “TRIP KODE” has ultimately been put on hold due to backlash from fans.

Back on October 9, the YouTube channel KODE released a teaser video featuring Bae Jin Young and Miyeon for a new show called “TRIP KODE.” Described in the thumbnail as a modern version of the famous variety show “We Got Married,” “TRIP KODE” was advertised as a romance-themed “travel date variety show” in which a man and woman would take a trip together.

Immediately after the teaser was released, some fans responded negatively to the premise of the show and its promise to “make hearts flutter.” Due to the backlash, the teaser video was eventually made private, and the episode of “TRIP KODE” that was originally scheduled to be released on October 16 at 6:30 p.m. KST was not uploaded.

Instead, several hours later, the “TRIP KODE” production team posted the following statement announcing that the show had temporarily been put on hold:

Hello, this is the “TRIP KODE” production team. After careful discussion, we have decided that the uploading of the episode of “TRIP KODE” that was scheduled to be released today will be temporarily placed on hold. We deeply apologize to everyone who waited for this content. Thank you.

Source (1)