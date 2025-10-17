Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min Get Flustered While Posing For A Wedding Photo Shoot In 'Would You Marry Me'

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” has shared a sneak peek of Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min posing for a wedding photo shoot!

“Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

On the second episode of “Would You Marry Me,” Yoo Mary and Kim Woo Joo succeeded in obtaining the newlywed home of Mary’s dreams after pretending to be a married couple. However, they were shocked to learn that they would had to live in the house in question for 90 days before the title transfer.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Woo Joo and Mary secretly set out to take wedding photos. In contrast to an ordinary wedding photo shoot, they furtively take their own wedding photos in a self-portrait studio while wearing a tuxedo and bridal gown.

Notably, one photo captures the fake couple looking startled and flustered as they look each other in the eye from up close, piquing curiosity as to what could have happened.

The stills also raise the question of why Woo Joo, who was previously taken aback when he learned about the 90-day transfer period, has agreed to go along with Mary’s scheme for the next three months.

The third episode of “Would You Marry Me” will air on October 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

