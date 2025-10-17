'Taxi Driver 3' Reveals Its First Stills Of Lee Je Hoon

Lee Je Hoon will return with a vengeance in Season 3 of “Taxi Driver”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

On October 17, the long-awaited third season of the hit series unveiled its first stills of Lee Je Hoon reprising his beloved role as Kim Do Gi.

The new stills begin with Kim Do Gi sitting in the driver’s seat of his signature “5283” deluxe taxi as he stares intently at something. After donning his trademark bomber jacket, sunglasses, and leather gloves, Kim Do Gi steps out of his car looking ready for battle.

“Lee Je Hoon’s Kim Do Gi is the very essence of ‘Taxi Driver,’” said the “Taxi Driver 3” production team. “From the first script reading to the first shoot, he returned so flawlessly to the character of Kim Do Gi that he rendered his two-year hiatus [from the role] irrelevant.”

They went on to tease, “From even more spectacular action scenes to fun teamwork with the ‘Rainbow Five’ and a colorful array of alter egos, Lee Je Hoon was fully in his element for [‘Taxi Driver 3’]. Please look forward to his performance.”

“Taxi Driver 3” will premiere on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

