TXT's Yeonjun Reveals Release Date And Teasers For 1st Official Solo Album

Mark your calendars for the release of TXT’s Yeonjun’s first official solo album!

On October 17, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced the date and details for Yeonjun’s upcoming solo release. (Although Yeonjun released his first solo mixtape “GGUM” in September 2024, this upcoming release will mark his first official solo album.)

Yeonjun’s first mini album, “NO LABELS: PART 01,” will drop on November 7 at 2 p.m. KST, and pre-orders for the mini album will begin on October 17 at 11 a.m. KST.

Ahead of the official announcement, Yeonjun first teased the upcoming mini album on his personal Instagram account.

Check out the first teaser images for “NO LABELS: PART 01” below!

