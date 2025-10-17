Clara Announces Divorce After 6 Years Of Marriage

After six years of marriage, Clara and her former husband have gone their separate ways.

On October 17, KHS Agency announced that Clara, who married a Korean-American businessman two years her senior in 2019, had gotten divorced this past August.

Clara’s agency’s full statement is as follows:

[Clara’s] divorce by mutual consent was finalized this past August. This decision was made after careful discussion with her spouse over a long period of time. Clara expressed her feelings by saying, “I apologize for having to convey this unfortunate news to the many people who cheered us on.” She shared that she feels deeply sorry for giving her fans and many other people cause for concern. Although the mutual consent divorce was finalized this past August, out of careful consideration for both families and the need for time to achieve a mutual understanding, we wound up having to share this news late. We ask for your generous understanding in this regard. We ask that you continue to give Clara’s efforts as an actress your unchanging interest and encouragement.

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews