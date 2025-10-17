'My Youth' Stars Say Goodbye + Tease What To Look Forward To In Tonight's Finale

The stars of JTBC’s “My Youth” have shared their thoughts ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With the final episode of the drama coming up tonight, the cast reflected on what “My Youth” meant to them and what viewers can look forward to in the finale.

Song Joong Ki remarked, “I think ‘My Youth’ will be remembered for a long time as a story in which all the characters understand and embrace one another’s youth, just like the title. I’d like to extend my deepest thanks to to the viewers who gave their love and support to ‘My Youth,’ and I hope that this drama will remain in your hearts as a warm memory.”

He continued, “Sunwoo Hae is a character who is learning how to sincerely love someone and also be loved in return. I hope you’ll join us in watching the ending of the journey of Sunwoo Hae, who was used to hiding his feelings, learning how to open his heart and be true to his feelings.”

Looking back on her experience filming the drama, Chun Woo Hee shared, “Like its title, ‘My Youth’ was a drama that made me feel like I was recording a page of memories during filming. I hope that watching ‘My Youth’ reminded viewers of their own shining moments and also made them feel how precious their current everyday life is.”

As for what viewers can expect in the finale, she teased, “Please keep an eye on how the characters, including Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon—who have just now finally begun a romance—choose the present.”

Lee Ju Myoung expressed her gratitude to the show’s viewers by saying, “Thanks to the viewers tuning in until the end, I think I will remember ‘My Youth’ as a great drama. I hope that its warmth will also linger in viewers’ hearts for a long time. Thank you for loving [the drama] until the end.”

In terms of what viewers should keep an eye on in the final episode, she added, “Please look forward to seeing what form the love between Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon, as well as the love between Mo Tae Rin and Kim Seok Joo, will take—along with all the different ways the characters will go about living their lives.”

Finally, Seo Ji Hun commented, “I’d like to sincerely thank all the viewers who laughed and cried together with us while watching ‘My Youth’ up until now. As it’s a drama I won’t be able to forget, I hope that it will also remain in viewers’ memories for a long time.”

He went on to conclude, “Please root for the characters, each of whom is going about life with their own [difficult] circumstances, as you watch how they overcome [their problems] after learning the power of understanding and being considerate of one another.”

The final episode of “My Youth” will air on October 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)