STAYC's Seeun Sits Out Tonight's Concert Due To Health

On the evening of October 16 local time, High Up Entertainment announced that Seeun would be sitting out STAYC’s “STAY TUNED” concert in Washington, D.C. that night after falling ill.

The agency’s full English announcement is as follows:

Hello, this is High Up Entertainment. STAYC member Seeun will not be participating in tonight’s 2025 STAYC TOUR [STAY TUNED] in Washington D.C. show due to illness. The performance will continue as scheduled with all other members. Seeun is currently resting and focusing on getting better. Her participation in future shows will be determined after monitoring her recovery. We kindly ask for the understanding of all SWITH [STAYC’s fans], and we will do our utmost to support Seeun’s quick recovery.

Get well soon, Seeun!