Jang Ki Yong Showcases Warmth And Free-Spiritedness In New Drama 'Dynamite Kiss'

Upcoming SBS drama “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills of Jang Ki Yong in character!

“Dynamite Kiss” tells the story of a single woman who disguises herself as a mother to secure a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyuk, the leader of the Mother Task Force team at a baby products company. He is known for his sharp mind, calm judgment, and passionate drive. Gong Ji Hyuk, who never believed in love, finds his world turned upside down after a woman named Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin) disappears, leaving behind only a kiss that felt like a natural disaster.

In the newly released stills, Gong Ji Hyuk gazes at someone with deep, tender eyes.

In the next image, viewers can glimpse the free-spirited charm of Gong Ji Hyuk.

The production team commented, “Gong Ji Hyuk played by Jang Ki Yong is a cool-headed, icy ‘ace’ when he’s at work, but in front of Go Da Rim—who awakens a love that explodes like dynamite—he becomes an adorable man. With a sparkling performance, Jang Ki Yong captures all of Gong Ji Hyuk’s unexpected charms and will make viewers’ hearts flutter. Please show lots of anticipation.”

“Dynamite Kiss” is set to premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

