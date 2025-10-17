Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, And Park Seo Ham Stand At The Edge Of Fate In “The Murky Stream” Finale

As “The Murky Stream” approaches its finale, Disney+ has released striking stills hinting at the drama’s climactic final chapter!

Set in a lawless Joseon era where the once-clear Gyeong River has turned into a murky stream, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue; Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise and righteous youngest daughter of Joseon’s top merchant; and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

The newly released stills from the final episode capture Si Yool sharpening his blade of vengeance against Wang Hae (Kim Dong Won), the man who took away his loved ones, and steps forward to face him in a deadly duel. Covered in blood yet unyielding until the very end, Si Yool’s fierce resolve leaves viewers wondering how his turbulent story will conclude.

Meanwhile, Choi Eun faces the greatest trial of her life. In one still, she breaks down in tears before someone’s grave—a striking contrast to the unwavering strength she had shown through countless storms at Mapo Port. Curiosity mounts over the heartbreaking event that finally shatters her composure.

Jeong Cheon, who has been tracking the dark forces lurking behind the shadows under the orders of the Senior Guardian General (Choi Won Young), finally comes face-to-face with the mysterious black faction. The finale is said to be filled with the tense moments of Jeong Cheon’s solitary and bloody battle, keeping viewers on edge until the very end.

Lastly, Mu Deok (Park Ji Hwan) also stands at a crossroads. As chaos and bloodshed engulf Mapo Port, Mu Deok faces an unprecedented storm even fiercer than the times when he restored order alongside Deok Gae (Choi Young Woo) or rose to power through Si Yool’s influence.

Rowoon and Park Seo Ham described the finale as “a fierce, emotional episode filled with tears and grit” and “a whirlwind story that flies by before you know it, filled with the scent of earth and struggle.”

Episodes 8 and 9 of “The Murky Stream” will be released on October 17.

