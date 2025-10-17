Lee Sun Bin And Kim Young Dae Caught In A Whirl Of Chaos And A Revolving Door In “To The Moon”

Lee Sun Bin is facing an unexpected crisis in her romance with Kim Young Dae in “To the Moon.”

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) and Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae) are in the midst of a secret office romance. Though constantly on edge about being discovered at work, Da Hae narrowly managed to protect their secret in the previous episode. After a photo of them on a cherry blossom path surfaced on the company’s bulletin board, her quick wit saved them from exposure. Since then, she’s been even more careful to keep their relationship under wraps.

In today’s episode, Da Hae decides to express her love with a heartfelt handwritten letter and homemade cookies for Ji Woo. But what was meant to be a sweet surprise quickly spirals into an unexpected incident, once again putting their secret relationship at risk.

The Episode 9 preview shocked viewers with a scene of Jung Da Hee (Hong Seung Hee) suddenly collapsing. Moments later, Ji Woo is seen urgently confronting Da Hae, demanding, “What did you do? What did you put in the cookies?”—building suspense for the chaos that’s about to erupt at Marron Confectionery following the cookie mishap.

The newly released stills capture Da Hae in complete panic after the fallout. Trapped in a revolving door, she and Ji Woo secretly communicate over the phone despite standing just steps apart, careful to avoid watchful eyes. Da Hae’s anxious whispers and flustered expression perfectly capture both the tension of their precarious love story.

Episode 9 of “To the Moon” airs on October 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

