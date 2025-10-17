Taeil's Prison Sentence Upheld At Appellate Trial

Warning: mentions of sexual assault

Taeil, a former member of NCT who was detained on charges of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman along with two acquaintances, has again been sentenced to prison on appeal.

On October 17, the Seoul High Court’s Criminal Division 11-3 sentenced Taeil, indicted for aggravated quasi-rape under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, to three years and six months in prison, the same term imposed at the first trial. Accomplices Mr. Lee and Mr. Hong also received three years and six months each.

The court also upheld the previous order for all three to complete 40 hours of a sex offender treatment program and imposed a five-year employment restriction at institutions related to children, adolescents, and persons with disabilities.

The appellate court found no fault with the lower court’s judgment. It also rejected the defendants’ claim that their voluntary surrender should be reflected as a mitigating factor in sentencing.

The charges stem from an incident in June of last year, when Taeil and his accomplices sexually assaulted an intoxicated foreign woman while she was unconscious. Taeil initially stood trial without being detained. However, he was taken into custody after the sentencing at the first trial.

