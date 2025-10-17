Kim Nam Gil, Park Bo Gum, And Lee Hyun Wook Confirmed To Lead Upcoming Historical Film

Kim Nam Gil, Park Bo Gum, and Lee Hyun Wook have officially joined the cast of the upcoming historical film “Canvas of Blood”!

On October 17, the production company behind the upcoming film confirmed its main cast and announced that filming officially began on October 14.

“Canvas of Blood” follows the story of two royal brothers and sons of King Sejong, Prince Suyang (Kim Nam Gil) and Prince Anpyeong (Park Bo Gum), who begin to dream of vastly different paradises and ambitions following the creation of the famed landscape painting Dream Journey to the Peach Blossom Land (Mongyudowondo). The painting was based on a dream of Prince Anpyeong, who visited a utopian paradise in his sleep and later described the vision to Joseon-era painter An Gyeon, who then brought it to life. The film unfolds amid the backdrop of the 1453 Gye Yu Coup, when Prince Suyang overthrew King Danjong’s loyalists to seize the throne.

Kim Nam Gil takes on the role of Prince Suyang, a man consumed by his desire for power. While they’re the closest among their siblings, Prince Suyang and Prince Anpyeong begin to have conflicting dreams and desires. Eager to become the King, Suyang tries to decipher his younger brother’s ambitions through the painting, and slowly becomes more ruthless as he is driven by suspicion and fear of his brother.

Park Bo Gum plays Prince Anpyeong, an artistic and idealistic royal known for his refined taste and deep love of beauty. A gifted poet, calligrapher, and painter often referred to as the “Prince of Elegance,” Anpyeong dreams of bringing the paradise he saw in his dream to life. Park Bo Gum is set to capture both Anpyeong’s idealism and his unyielding convictions as he stands against his brother’s lust for power—raising anticipation for another striking transformation from the actor.

Lee Hyun Wook portrays An Gyeon, the Joseon painter who creates the Dream Journey to the Peach Blossom Land and serves as both an artistic companion and confidant to Prince Anpyeong. As an observer who understands Anpyeong’s inner world and a man of integrity who refuses to bow before power, Lee Hyun Wook is expected to bring new depth to the story with a compelling and nuanced performance.

The film also boasts a powerhouse supporting cast, including Park Won Sang, Choi Duk Moon, Ryu Seung Soo, Cha Soon Bae, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Tae Hoon, Park Myung Hoon, and Kim Nam Hee—all of whom will add tension and richness to the portrayal of the fierce political struggle surrounding the fate of the Joseon dynasty.

