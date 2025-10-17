Jung So Min Hides Inside A Pet House To Avoid Being Seen In “Would You Marry Me”

Jung So Min finds herself inside a pet house instead of her luxury newlywed home in tonight’s episode of SBS’s “Would You Marry Me”!

“Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the fake newlyweds Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary finally moved into their prize home—but found themselves in trouble from day one. Their cover was nearly blown when their neighbor, department store executive Baek Sang Hyun (Bae Na Ra), Woo Joo’s aunt Kim Mi Yeon (Baek Ji Won), and Woo Joo’s cousin Jang Eung Soo (Go Geon Han) all appeared at the same time, leaving the couple scrambling to keep their secret.

Ahead of Episode 3, new stills capture Mary going into full stealth mode to avoid being spotted, showing off her unexpected “spy-level” hiding skills. When she suddenly runs into someone she absolutely must not be seen by, Mary freezes in place before quickly assessing the situation—and then hilariously hides herself inside a pet house.

Cramming her arms and legs inside as she curls up tightly, Mary breaks into a nervous sweat as she tries to stay undetected. Who could she possibly meet that would make her desperately hide in a pet house?

Find out in the third episode of “Would You Marry Me,” airing on October 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

Watch Jung So Min in “Love Reset” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)